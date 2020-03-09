Weed Warriors host their first event in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Weed Warriors is a group of volunteers dedicated to helping the environment by eliminating invasive plants that can strangle and smother trees. Created in 1999, volunteers are taught how to identify non-native invasive plants in park lands.

“It originally started with Montgomery County. They started a Weed Warrior project that was to eliminate the invasive species that are taking down our forest and destroying the ecosystem we have here,” said lead volunteer Chuck Woolery.

According to volunteer Paul Hlavinka, non-native invasive plants can be difficult to remove and says the key is to find these plants while they’re small.

“The invasives that are worked on as they grow up strangle trees or affect the health of the trees which affects the health of the watershed,” said Hlavinka.

The city of Rockville has certified Weed Warriors to take on 64 parks in the city limits.

“We all enjoy the environment not many people give back to it and the purpose of this its really a great workout I love I the physical aspect of it fresh air great people,” said Woolery.

Weed Warriors also offer student service learning hours for volunteers. Click here to find out how you can get involved.