Skip to content
WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Question of the Day
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Maryland
Washington, DC
Virginia
West Virginia
Traffic
Webchat
National
Video Game News
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Capitol Review
Entertainment
inFOCUS
Ag News
Top Stories
First confirmed US case of ‘double mutant’ COVID variant found in California
Video
Woodbridge man arrested for attempted malicious wounding
CDC director says young people fueling rise in COVID-19 cases
Justice opposes food tax in quest to eliminate the personal income tax
Video
Weather
Daily Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Cameras
Sports
Masters Report
Basketball Challenge
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Careers InDemand
Gift of Giving Back
Stronger Together
Events
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Basketball Challenge
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
This Just In
Honoring Black History
Contact DCW50
About
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Web Chat: The Centers for Advanced Orthopedics
News
by:
Sylvia Mphofe
Posted:
Apr 5, 2021 / 03:11 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 5, 2021 / 03:21 PM EDT
Local News Headlines
Maryland
DC
Virginia
West Virginia
Washington Teacher’s Union president one of two killed in Prince George’s County crash
Gas main breaks at National Harbor
Video
Battling cluster headaches
Video
One dead in Fairland after single-car crash
One injured in early morning hit and run in Frederick
Video
Four dead after a night of shootings in Prince George’s County
Washington Teacher’s Union president one of two killed in Prince George’s County crash
Hundreds gather in National Mall for Easter Sunday service
Video
Gas main breaks at National Harbor
Video
Battling cluster headaches
Video
Police ask for help in identifying vehicle after armed robbery, one victim shot
Capitol attack suspect Noah Green previously attended Glenville State
Woodbridge man arrested for attempted malicious wounding
Boy, 13, killed and 2 seriously injured in Manassas crash
Target stops food sales at Virginia store after rat video goes viral
Video
Fairfax County Police resolve hours-long barricade situation in Reston
Leesburg police officer retires after 32 years of service
Video
Virginia invests $203.6 million to expand child care in the state
Video
Justice opposes food tax in quest to eliminate the personal income tax
Video
One new COVID-19 death, 277 new cases in WV
‘Mega drive-thru’ COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Eastern Panhandle starts next week at Charles Town Races
Morgantown church hosts in-person Easter services with COVID guidelines in mind
Sen. Capito wishes WV a happy and blessed Easter
WV Lawmakers reactions on Gov. Justice’s upcoming summit
Video
Events
Don't Miss
Engelstad Signs Contract Extension with the Mount
Web Chat: The Centers for Advanced Orthopedics
Live
HOOPS in the DVM, Episode 10: Lincoln Ball
Video
Woodbridge man arrested for attempted malicious wounding
Justice opposes food tax in quest to eliminate the personal income tax
Video
Boy, 13, killed and 2 seriously injured in Manassas crash
‘Mega drive-thru’ COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Eastern Panhandle starts next week at Charles Town Races
Washington Teacher’s Union president one of two killed in Prince George’s County crash
Hundreds gather in National Mall for Easter Sunday service
Video
Gas main breaks at National Harbor
Video
More Local News
Trending Stories
Washington Teacher’s Union president one of two killed in Prince George’s County crash
Fairfax County Police resolve hours-long barricade situation in Reston
‘Mega drive-thru’ COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Eastern Panhandle starts next week at Charles Town Races
HOOPS in the DVM, Episode 10: Lincoln Ball
Video
Can you choose which COVID vaccine you get?