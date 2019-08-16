WDVM moves to new transmitter today, off the air at 1 p.m.

WDVM is moving to its new transmitter today, August 16.

At 1 p.m., WDVM will be taken off the air for the move. Later in the day, once the transition is complete, viewers who watch through a digital antenna can rescan and receive our channel again.

This should fix all reception issues viewers with a digital antenna may have been experiencing this month.

Check back here for an update once the move is complete so you can rescan at the proper time.

