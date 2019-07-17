WDVM gets new antenna, more powerful signal

After August 2, you can simply re-scan your channels to stay up to date with your local news on WDVM 25

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — For much of the day on Wednesday, crews from U.S. Towers were hard at work helping to install WDVM’s new antennas with the goal of a more powerful, reliable coverage for the four-state region.

A helicopter assisted by hoisting WDVM’s new antenna onto our TV towers located behind Mountain Calvary Church of God in Clear Spring.

Now you won’t need any new devices to pick up our signal. After August 2, you can simply rescan your channels to stay up to date with your local news on WDVM 25. Click here for instructions on how to rescan.