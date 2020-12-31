WDVM 2020: What you tuned in to, and what lifted our spirits

(WDVM) — 2020 has been a big year for the world, and national headlines have been pretty unforgettable, to say the least. There have also been some memorable local news stories throughout the District, Valleys, and Mountains. There are plenty of ways to wrap up WDVM’s 2020 coverage, but we looked to you, our viewers, for which stories mattered the most. Here are our top five stories, by page views, of the year.

A police pursuit in Martinsburg of a driver under the influence resulted in tragedy in the first hours of 2020. Cody Braithwaite, 32, led officers down I-81 where he struck a vehicle driven by a 60-year-old woman, killing her. He was charged by a grand jury in June.

A tree trimming service made a chilling discovery near the Appalachian Trails in April: a human skull along with tattered clothes and a necklace with an image of Saint Mary. Authorities received calls from North Carolina to New York, but have yet to identify the remains.

A manhunt that led investigators down the coast from Connecticut ended in WDVM’s back yard: Hagerstown, Maryland. Peter Manfredonia, 23, had been on the run for six days after allegedly killing a man with a machete and later shooting and killing a former classmate. He was found hiding in a wooded area of Hagerstown on Halfway Boulevard.

It’s a message that defined the year on a global level: we’re shutting down. On March 23, Governor Larry Hogan enacted an executive order to limit the spread of COVID-19, closing theaters, malls, gyms, salons and dozens of other businesses. Governor Hogan issued a stay-at-home order for Maryland a week later.

Get your hands-free set up, Virginia. Effective immediately in 2021, Virginia police will be able to pull you over and issue a fine for having a phone in your hand while driving. The December legislation became our highest viewed page of 2020 by far.

The year wasn’t all bad…

We’ve heard it endlessly, 2020 HAS to be the worst year ever. The year was rough with social and political tension, natural disasters and (of course) the COVID-19 pandemic, but hard times also brought out the best in people. Here are a few examples of the compassion and empathy we showed our neighbors this year.

A massive Jeep parade in Hedgesville, West Virginia dubbed #JeepsForGeorgie more than doubled the previous 2,600-car record. It was all in support of 4-year-old Georgie, who is battling brain cancer. The rally may be registered in the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest Jeep parade ever.

In an announcement that went viral preceding December’s winter storm, Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Bondy Shay Gibson instructed students to “enjoy a day of sledding and hot chocolate and cozy fires” instead of logging in to virtual class.

Medium Rare Restaurant delivered over 3,000 free Thanksgiving meals following a tweet asking for people to send information about their senior relatives who may be celebrating the holiday alone. 246 volunteer drivers teamed up to get the meals out in one day.

A trip to the grocery store or pharmacy isn’t as easy as it once was. For senior adults and vulnerable communities, it’s become even more of a challenge. Teenagers in Montgomery County took action to assist those communities by making essential trips for seniors in the community.

There’s nothing like a pandemic to realize how much we appreciate our hospitals. In the eight days since Inova Health System in Virginia launched its website for extra help during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s received about 200 messages of encouragement from community members and thousands of dollars in donations.