WCPS postpones return to in-person learning to Jan. 26th

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County Public Schools postponed their date to return to in-person learning to Tuesday, Jan. 26. This is a 15-day difference from their previous date of Jan. 11.

The decision was made due to the increasing COVID-19 positivity rate in Washington County. The county currently has a positivity rate of over 17%, which is both the highest rate in the state and also nearly doubles the state rate of 9.5%.

“Due to this increase, we’re extending the date when in-person classes may resume. And now, in-person classes may resume no sooner than Tuesday, January 26th,” said Erin Anderson, WCPS public information officer.

The date is not set in stone, and the school board will update the students and families when new information becomes available.