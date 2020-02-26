WCPS Parents & Teachers get questions answered

All of WCPS listening tours are open to the public

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Tuesday night, Washington County Public School parents and teachers had their questions about multiple school-related topics answered by staff members.

Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Boyd Michael, heard parent’s concerns pertaining to student’s success, safety standards and expectations for the public school system. Roughly 50 parents and teachers attended, and Superintendent Michael said he’s bringing the concerns and issues to the city commissioners.

“We always like engaging with the community, I think it’s a way for us to improve our school system as we get feedback from our parents, schools, and teachers,” said Dr. Michael.

All of WCPS listening tours are open to the public.