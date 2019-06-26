Waynesboro man pleads not guilty for child abduction

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WDVM) — A Waynesboro man who initially admitted to kidnapping a 4-year-old girl to police, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in court.

20-year-old Thomas Dewald pleaded not guilty after initially admitting to police that he abducted 4-year-old Gemma Moats from her Washington Township home, bound her mouth, wrist and ankles with tape, and kept her in a wooden chest. Moats was found unharmed several hours after being reported missing.

Dewald admitted to police that he would watch neighborhoods to see what kids were playing outside unsupervised and went around the houses to find any surveillance cameras.

Dewald is charged with 13 felony counts and will reappear in court in August.

