Waynesboro man arrested for attempting to lure children into his vehicle

Arrested in similar investigation in Franklin County in 2018

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WDVM)– A Waynesboro man is behind bars after he allegedly tried luring children into his vehicle multiple times.

58-year-old Ronald Kline is facing charges of luring children and corruption of minors.

According to Carroll Valley Police, they responded to the Carroll Commons Park on November 15th and January 12th after two 13-year-old boys claimed Kline wanted to play basketball and football with them, but they needed to grab the equipment from his vehicle.

Kline was also arrested in a similar investigation in Franklin County in 2018.