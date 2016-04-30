Wayne Brady serves as Grand Marshal for the 89th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival

The renowned actor, comedian, singer and dancer Wayne Brady is serving as the Grand Marshal for the 89th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.

The multi-talented 43-year-old, who grew up in Orlando, Fla., is known for his role on “Whose Line is it Anyway?” Brady went on to host his own syndicated talk show, “The Wayne Brady Show,” for two seasons. He was honored with two Emmys for “Outstanding Talk Show Host,” and the show also won “Outstanding Talk Show.”

Recently, Brady starred on Broadway as Lola in the Tony Award winning musical, “Kinky Boots.”

“I’m looking forward to experiencing exactly what this festival is,” Brady added. “I’ve been driven around by my great escort, and she showed me a bit of the town and the people. Everyone that I met so far has been friendly.”

Festival coordinators said Brady’s appearances in Winchester will only be for Saturday, April 30.

