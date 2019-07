FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — A broken water main closed down all lanes on Route 7 in Falls Church for most of Friday. Fairfax Water was working on fixing the water main on Leesburg Pike between Pimmit and Dominion Drive. They had to dig up parts of the road in order to fix the water main. Shortly after 2 p.m., the water main had been fixed and workers were beginning to pave the road back to normal.

Fairfax Water officials hope to have at least one lane open by the time rush hour started.