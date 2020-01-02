UPDATE: Connecticut Ave re-opens after water main break

Delays are expected through the morning commute.

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — A water main break is caused a slow down on SB Connecticut Ave in Bethesda Thursday morning.

Since it’s a county road, Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) says crews need to coordinate with state highway officials to repair the 12-inch water main and shut down the road.

WSSC says currently no customers are impacted by the break, but customers could potentially be impacted when the repair is made.

Drivers reported icy conditions at Connecticut Ave near Jones Bridge Rd and Chevy Chase Lake Dr. Crews treated the roads for ice and shortly after, motorists were able to travel along Connecticut Ave.