Water and sewer rates to increase

MIDDLETOWN, Md (WDVM) — Residents in Middletown will soon see a rise in their water and sewer bill after a town board vote.

On Monday, commissioners and the town burgess voted to increase the rates by two-percent in an effort to keep up with the rising costs to operate the systems.

The rates apply to both residential and commercial accounts.

The ordinance was passed unanimously.

“We have some people on our board that advocate for larger increases, we have some people that advocate for no increase at all. We try and look for the compromise and these kind of modest increases help us keep going, but also keeps the rates down for our customers,” explained Burgess John Miller.

The new ordinance is scheduled to take effect in about 20 days.