WATCH: The WDVM Christmas Special

The WDVM Christmas Special is a 30-minute program produced and hosted by WDVM’s evening news anchor Tasmin Mahfuz showcasing what makes the holidays so festive and enjoyable in WDVM’s coverage region.

Air times Dec. 24, 2019 5 p.m. 11 p.m. Air times Dec. 25, 2019 5:30 a.m. 7:30 a.m. Noon 11 p.m.

Kids Talk Christmas During the program, viewers will hear the funny and heartwarming comments local kids had to say about Christmas at the Valley Mall in Hagerstown!

Enchant Christmas DC

Get a peek at the world’s largest light maze at the Nationals Park in Washington DC, an event that’s been sold out at 18,000 people a night on some weekends!

Festive fun

See nearly a dozen beautiful Christmas trees and displays in WDVM’s local towns, across Maryland, West Virginia and Virginia.

See the Charlie Brown Christmas in Williamsport — one of the most popular events attracting thousands in Washington County! And see how Santa Claus is bringing joy to the pediatric and ER at Inova Loudoun Hospital.

Christmas with WDVM

Get the behind-the-scenes of working 50 years in radio with Lou Scally, hear from WDVM’s General Manager Andrew Wyatt on accomplishments and upcoming plans for 2020, and our own anchors, reporters and meteorologists get with their families and share their favorite Christmas memories and traditions.