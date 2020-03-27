WATCH: Northam, health officials briefing on Virginia’s COVID-19 response

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia reported more than 200 cases of coronavirus since Gov. Ralph Northam addressed the state’s response to the crisis on Wednesday. The governor shared an update on the virus Friday alongside state health officials.

Northam began Friday’s briefing by announcing that Virginia does not have enough testing materials and personal protective equipment. The governor also said he’s calling on President Donald Trump’s administration to open a federal testing site for Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C.

In a press conference Wednesday, Northam mandated that elective surgeries be suspended, announced state parks would only be open during the day and asked those who have traveled from New York to Virginia to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Since then, the number of confirmed cases has risen by 213 to a total of 604. Of those cases, 83 people are in the hospital and 14 deaths have been reported.

Virginia State Parks announced more restrictions Wednesday, including the decision to close overnight facilities and restrooms through April 30.

