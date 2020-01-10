WATCH LIVE: Pres. Trump holds rally in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WDTN) – President Donald Trump is giving his first campaign rally of 2020 in Toledo at the Huntington Center along with Vice President Mike Pence.

5:30 p.m. UPDATE

A group of Trump supporters from Detroit said they had been waiting outside the arena for three hours. They spent another hour waiting in line at a concession stand outside the arena floor.

One supporter who asked not to be identified said he hadn’t eaten since this morning.

They were among thousands that spent hours waiting as early as last night until today’s rally which began at 5 p.m.

Pastor Jeremy Ramsey began the rally with a prayer. He called for the failure of the president’s opposition, which he called “communists and socialists without out-dated ideals.”

Two of the first three speakers, Ohio State Rep. D.J. Swearington and Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof, continued the theme calling Democrats socialists. Swearington blasted the Obama administration for not addressing job losses in the rust belt. Obhof took on impeachment and praised Trump’s picks to the Supreme Court.