ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) -- All Maryland shopping malls must close Thursday, Governor Hogan ordered during a press conference. Hogan also limited all gatherings to 10 people, restricted access to the BWI Marshall Airport terminal, and urged the use of transit for essential travel only.

“Despite all of our repeated warnings for weeks, and in spite of the rapid escalation of this crisis across our state, the nation, and the world, some people are treating this like a vacation or a spring break with parties, cookouts, and large gatherings,” said Governor Hogan.