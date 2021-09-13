WATCH: Hochul, Gillibrand responding to Texas abortion ban from NYC

New York Governor Kathy Hochul speaks with the media after visiting the 9/11 Memorial in New York on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Saturday will be the twentieth anniversary of the attacks. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

NEW YORK (WTEN) — Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke alongside Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, other elected leaders, and advocates on Monday. They announce an official New York response to the abortion ban passed through the Texas Legislature last month.

The press conference took place at the Women’s Rights Pioneers Monument in Central Park at 10:15 a.m.

“We don’t get anywhere as individuals in this state. We do it collaboratively, collectively,” Hochul said. She spoke about building on the legacy of women suffragists and progressive rights for New York’s women. “Rights that I assumed would be there for my now-30-year-old daughter.”