Watch: Deer bursts through salon window

NEW YORK (CNN NEWSOURCE) — A hair-raising experience at a New York salon was caught on camera

It happened at the Be.You.Tiful hair salon — a deer crashed through the front window and scurried around before fleeing the shop.

A woman sitting on a couch near the window was hit by the flailing animal. The shop owner said she thought a car had crashed into the salon.

Authorities believe the deer made its way from a nearby wooded area. Other than the shattered window, the owner said there was no significant damage to the salon.

No one inside was seriously injured… No word on the deer’s condition.