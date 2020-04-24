How to protect yourself from scams during COVID-19 outbreak

Watch a live webinar here at 12 p.m. on April 24, hosted by Congressman David Trone

(WDVM) — With people and children spending more time online and at home during coronavirus-related closures, there’s also more possibilities to fall victim to scams.

The Office of Congressman David Trone’s said reports of COVID-19 related scams have skyrocketed across the country. Examples of the scams include “the sale of fake COVID-19 testing kits, the offer of delivering cleaning supplies, and the impersonation of Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and Social Security Administration (SSA) personnel,” Trone’s office said.

Trone was joined by a panel of experts at 12 p.m. on Friday, April 24 for a webinar to show how people can protect themselves from such scams.

The experts include representatives from the FBI, the Maryland Attorney General’s Identity Theft Program, and the University of Maryland School of Medicine.