Waste impacts wildlife in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In regards to the environment in Maryland, people are encouraged to think of wildlife over waste.

A cigarette takes one to five years to biodegrade, a brown bag takes two to six weeks, an aluminum can takes 80 to 100 years and styrofoam can take forever.

That pollution enters the water and is harmful to wildlife that lives in streams, like fish for example.

Another form of pollution is nitrogen and phosphorous, that comes from fertilizer. Maryland foresters tell us the best way to prevent that type of pollution.

“Trees take in the water in those nutrients and use them for growth and use them for their own benefit,” said Bob Schwartz, Washington County Forester.

Along with tree planting, the best way to prevent this problem is to simply not litter. Toxic chemicals in plastic containers, like motor oil or petroleum can also be harmful the health of animals.