Washington Redskins selected former Dematha Catholic grad Chase Young with #2 overall pick in NFL Draft

FILE – In this Dec. 28, 2019, file photo, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young follows a play during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson in Glendale, Ariz. The Washington Redskins selected Young with the second pick in the NFL football draft Thursday, April 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – The Washington Redskins selected former Dematha Catholic grad Chase Young with the #2 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

Young is an Upper Marlboro, Md. native, and won both the Nagurski and Bednarik Awards as a junior for the Ohio State Buckeyes, before declaring early for the draft.

He gives the Redskins an elite pass rusher. Young recorded 30.5 sacks in his three years for the Buckeyes, including 16.5 last season.

“I thought that I could be a top pick in this draft,” said Young. “I was just real precise and real technical in the things that I did in the game to try to be the best player that I can be.”