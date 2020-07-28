Washington Nationals will not play at Miami this weekend, Davey Martinez says it is not because of Marlins

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – The Washington Nationals will no longer be travelling to Miami this weekend to play the Marlins, because of a suspension imposed by Major League Baseball.

Miami’s Marlins have now had 15 players test positive for COVID-19, bringing a total of 19 people through the entire organization.

Prior to this decision, the players on the Nationals had voted against going to Miami this weekend, with manager Davey Martinez sharing the same concern that his players had.

He did emphasize that this decision was not centered around the Marlin’s organization, saying, “We had some concerns so I wanted to talk about it. We had a vote and we all decided it was probably unsafe to go there. Had nothing to do with the Miami Marlins. Its all about Miami and the state of Florida and this pandemic. They didn’t feel safe, and I was one of them that felt the same way. We took a vote and we all voted that they thought it was best we didn’t go there right now.”