WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Washington Nationals will host a blood drive Saturday. Donors will be given a free Nats t-shirt and a face mask.

The event is Saturday, August 8th at Tysons Corner Center at the former Lord & Taylor Department Store on Chain Bridge Road in McLean, Virginia . Appointments can be made from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Click here to make an appointment.