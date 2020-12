HARPERS FERRY. W.Va. (WDVM) -- A test of wills is playing out in the eastern panhandle town of Harpers Ferry.

Mayor Wayne Bishop opposes Hilltop House. He maintains the state has usurped the town's jurisdiction over the project by designating it part of a "tourist development zone." At this week's council meeting Mayor Bishop insisted a review of a legal document connected to the project be postponed until it could be more thoroughly considered.