VIRGINIA (WDVM) -- Since the pandemic began, Virginia State Police have seen an increase in speeders and speed-related fatalities statewide. Some officers believe since there are fewer cars on the road, drivers think they have a free license to speed.

Over Thanksgiving weekend, fatalities were up this year by two, coming in at 10 deaths total. According to VSP, preliminary investigations show that four crashes were likely caused by excess speed, killing six passengers, including a teenager and a six-year-old boy.