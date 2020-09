CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - State health officials are reporting five additional West Virginians have died due to COVID-19, bringing the state to 330 deaths.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms the deaths of a 67-year old female from Kanawha County, a 69-year old female from Kanawha County, a 94-year old male from Harrison County, a 58-year old male from Doddridge County, and a 67-year old female from Mercer County.