MARYLAND (WDVM) -- The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) released their 2020 Municipal Equity Index, which rates cities across the country out of 100 in terms of LGBTQ equality-based on local and state policies, laws, and services. 506 cities were studied nationwide, with 10 in Maryland.

Maryland's average score across all 10 cities was 89, which was higher than the national average of 64. Xavier Persad, senior legislative counsel at the Human Rights Campaign, said that each year has seen increasing percentages, and this year's increase was greater than before.