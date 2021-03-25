Z Burger owner supports local baker in her quest to save lives

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The owner of Z Burger in Tenleytown surprised the owner of Cookies Sweet Potato Pies with an industrial-grade mixer on Thursday, March 25.

The surprise gift will increase the baker’s pie production by four times. This is significant because 100 percent of the proceeds that the pies bring in go to fund Restore Life Global, which is a suicide intervention training program.

The program and pie company are owned by Porsche Williams, who is a Navy veteran and a survivor of suicide herself. She was moved to tears when she saw the industrial-grade mixer that Peter Tabibian provided for her.

Tabibian said, “I believe in her cause, and we want to help people, help them save lives.”

Williams said, “We travel the country and we teach people not just how to notice the signs, but how to have that conversations to save a life. The scientifically researched way, evidence-based, on how to have that conversation to save a life. In the last two years, by myself with that module, I’ve saved 206 lives from suicide.”

Cookies Sweet Potato Pies are also being sold at Z Burger.

To learn more about Restore Life Global, click here.