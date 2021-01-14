Young boy shot in Southwest DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a young boy to the hospital. The shooting happened on Thursday, January 14, at I Street, SW and 3rd Street, SW around 2:40 p.m.

D.C. Police said they are looking for a Mercedes Benz C-Class Sedan (pictured below). According to the police scanner just after the incident, the suspect was riding in the back seat of the car, shooting out of the window. The car has temporary Virginia tags, with no front license plate, and a sticker on the rear driver’s side window.

Courtesy: DC Police

The shooting victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call D.C. Police Department at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.