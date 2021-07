WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Fire and EMS are responding to a total building collapse on the 900 block of Kennedy Street NW.

Responders said that the building was under construction. Efforts to rescue one trapped worker are currently under way, and several others were injured.

Major collapse 900 block Kennedy St NW. Full collapse of a building under construction. 1 person trapped and several others injured. pic.twitter.com/9Uc8UixsFl — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 1, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated.