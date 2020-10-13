Women with pre-existing conditions share stories as the future of the Affordable Care Act is uncertain

Barret declined to give her personal views on whether the ACA should be overturned

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — “A vote for Barrett is indeed a vote to take away our health care,” said Silver Spring resident Elean Hung. “A vote to take away, to strike down the very law that has saved my child’s life.”

Hung is the co-founder of Little Lobbyist and the mother of now six-year-old Xiomara. Xiomara spent her first five months of her life in the NICU. She was born with multiple medical conditions affecting her airway, lungs, heart, and kidneys.

Hung said it is because of her access to quality health care that has helped her daughter stay alive.

Hung joined Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen discussing the importance of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) on Tuesday.

“Donald Trump promised that he would appoint somebody to overturn the Affordable Care Act,” said Sen. Van Hollen during the press conference. “And he has seemed to have found this person in the nominee of judge Amy Coney Barrett.”

According to the Maryland Citizens’ Health Initiative, over 400,000 people across the state have gained health insurance since the Affordable Care Act was implemented.

Glendale, Maryland resident Jacqueline Beale is a two-time breast cancer survivor.

“We should not have to decide either to put food on the table, sell our homes, or go bankrupt for lifesaving treatments,” said Beale.

Beale said she worries the courts will strike the ACA and remove the protections for pre-existing conditions and the lifetime maximum benefit. She won’t know what to do if her cancer were to return.

“We should not have to debate on whether we should have access to adequate and affordable health care, just to stay a life we should have to make those decisions,” said Beale.

During the second day of Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s hearing, Barret declined to give her personal views on whether the ACA should be overturned.

