Woman killed by stray bullet in DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — At around 3 p.m., a woman was killed by a stray bullet in the 600 block of Division Ave NE.

Metro Police Department Chief of Police, Robert Contee, held a briefing. He said that officers were in the area when they heard gunshots and then screaming. They ran to the car, where the female was found with a gunshot wound. Officers tried to revive her, and she was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Contee said that it appears that an individual was shooting at someone across the street, and the car drove into the crossfire. Police do not think this shooting is connected to the string of other shootings in the area that happened around the same time.

Officers chased an individual who looked like they had a weapon on them, but police could not catch that person.

Anyone with information on this is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.