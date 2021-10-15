Woman with baseball bat bites Capitol Police Officer

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A 25-year-old woman has been arrested after allegedly attacking a U.S. Capitol Police Officer Friday, October 15, near the West Front of the Capitol Building.

The Hill confirmed with Capitol Police that the woman was walking in the area with a baseball bat around 9:30 a.m., “appeared agitated” and started yelling at the officers.

In a statement, Capitol Police said “When she raised the bat, the officers attempted to take it. In that moment, the woman became combative and bit one of the officers.”

The woman has been identified as Olivia Romano. Investigators are trying to find a motive for the attack, and charges against Romano are pending.