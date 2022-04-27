WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The mother of a baby who has been missing for almost a year was found dead Wednesday morning.

Police found 39-year-old Ladonia Boggs in her home in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast, just before 3:00 a.m.

Boggs’s 2-month-old son, Kyon Jones, first went missing in May of 2021. The search led police to a landfill in Richmond, but they have not been able to recover his body. He is still considered to be missing.

Boggs appeared in court in November of 2021 for a felony status conference. She was originally charged with felony murder in May after Kyon went missing, but these charges were dropped and she was later only charged with tampering with evidence.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411. Both cases are still being investigated.