WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A woman jumped seven stories from an apartment building in D.C. on Thursday evening to escape the father of her child, who had tied her up, police say.

Around 7:06 p.m., bystanders found the woman outside of the Connecticut House Apartments. They called 911 immediately, and she was transported to an area hospital, where she is in stable but critical condition.

While police were on the scene, 22-year-old Ky Lee Jamal Palmer arrived and seemed to be distraught. He gave police information that led to his arrest. Palmer has been charged with assault and intent to kill, possession of an unregistered firearm and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

After the incident, they were searching for their son, a one-and-a-half-year-old boy. Police found him safe at a family member’s home in D.C.

Police are continuing to investigate this case and ask that anyone with any information call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.