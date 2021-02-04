Woman celebrates turning 40 with 40 days filled with random acts of kindness

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia native Tiana Hines is celebrating her 40th birthday with 40 random acts of kindness leading up to the new chapter in her life.

Hines explained, “I’m a big service person, and I told my friend, I don’t want gifts or anything, I just want to show what I stand for.”

Service, kindness and giving are just a few of the values Hines wants to share with her community. She is calling the random acts of kindness “40 until 40” and has been documenting each day.

She said, “I was like, the money you’d give me for my birthday, just give it to me and I’ll go.”

Some days, Hines donates to organizations that are dear to her heart and shares a video telling people about her donation and what the business does to help others. Other days, her gestures are more personal.

Hines explained, “I got a phone for this homeless guy I’ve been helping out for a while. He was like, she really came back and brought me this phone, because he was hesitant when he asked me. I feel like it gave him a sense of hope.”

She even brings her daughter and her daughter’s friends with her, leading by example.

She said, “Those things are important to me. That’s legacy to me.” She said she hopes to leave a legacy of love and kindness. “I feel like what is the point of being in this world if you’re not giving and showing kindness and helping others,” she said.

Hines’s last day of “40 until 40” is Sunday, February 7. She said she plans to put goodie bags together and hand them out to the District’s homeless individuals.