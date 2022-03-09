WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A Hagerstown woman accused of abducting a 2-month-old baby boy in Hagerstown has been arrested. The baby is safe and currently with child protective services.

Police say Tianna Dawkins took 2-month old baby Zori from his mother’s home in Hagerstown and fled to Washington D.C., where she was arrested.

The FBI, Maryland State Police, and the D.C Metropolitan Police Department assisted the Hagerstown Police Department.

The Maryland Center for Missing and Unidentified Persons had previously issued a lookout for a 2-month-old baby boy.

Dawkins was taken into custody on an outstanding arrest warrant in Washington about this investigation.