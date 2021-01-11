WMATA temporarily halts employee layoffs and service cuts

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority will likely not be facing service cuts and employee layoffs in the new year.

WMATA released a statement that detailed the latest federal COVID relief funding will potentially allow the metro to avoid budget-related layoffs and service cuts through the end of the current fiscal year.

The press release also stated that the preliminary estimate of approximately $610 million would avoid planned budget-related layoffs and service cuts this fiscal year (through June 30th), subject to Board approval later this week.

The board will be meeting on January 14th to review a proposed revised budget for the 2021 fiscal year.

During that meeting, General Manager & CEO Paul J. Wiedefeld will also present new figures for the fiscal year beginning July 1. WMATA explained that federal funding alone will not close the entire budget gap projected for 2022 fiscal year 22. The press release also stated that the Board will have to consider actions that “will be very impactful, although less drastic than what had been previously proposed.”

The WMATA Compact also requires the Board to adopt a balanced budget for the coming fiscal year by June 30th, 2021.