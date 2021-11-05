WMATA submits testing plans for 7000 Series Railcars

FILE – In this March 12, 2015 file photo, passengers wait on the platform before boarding a train at the U Street Metro Station in Washington, part of the public mass transit network for Washington. Washington’s regional Metro system abruptly pulled more than half its fleet of trains from service early Monday morning over a lingering problem with the wheels and axles that caused a dramatic derailing last week. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (W.M.A.T.A.) submitted the testing plan for getting the 7000 series railcars back in service, and the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (W.M.S.C.) announced the acceptance of the plans.

In a letter sent to W.M.S.C., the Chief Safety Officer outlined the inspection interval of testing for the railcars, as well as what the final inspection plans will look like.

Following additional revisions by WMATA, the WMSC has reviewed and has communicated to WMATA that there are no technical objections to the revised test plan for a road test of two 7000 Series trains in simulated service. The WMSC will closely monitor the testing activities. — Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (@MetrorailSafety) November 5, 2021

The inspection process will take back-to-back measurements of the trains with independent oversight of the inspection. Additionally, there will be a process for securing non-conforming equipment.

The W.M.S.C. will continue to monitor W.M.A.T.A. as the 7000 series cars are checked, tested and put back in service.

The Metro will be testing the railcars for at least 12 days according to W.M.A.T.A.