WMATA expands Metrobus service to meet demands

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Good news for Metrobus riders, WMATA announced it’s increasing its service to 80% of pre-pandemic levels, with changes coming to 59 Metrobus routes throughout the DMV.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Metrobus demand has gradually increased as essential workers and transit dependent customers rely on the service to get to work.

Metro said the new routes will be offering improved service and enhanced reliability. The change will also help to alleviate crowding so riders can feel safe and maintain their social distance.

“Metro’s focus remains to stay ahead of demand and provide as much service as feasible given budget constraints and employee availability. Rail service levels are currently 80% of pre-pandemic levels and staff are delivering 80-85% pre-pandemic bus service,” said chief operating officer Joseph Leader during a Metro meeting on Thursday.

Service information, effective Sunday, March 14:

Weekday

Service restored to pre-pandemic levels

DC – H8, U5, U6, V7, V8

VA – 28A

Trips or supplemental buses added to reduce crowding

DC – 54, 70, 79, 92

MD – F4, P12, T18, C2

VA – 1A, 16E, Metroway, REX

Weekend

Service restored

DC – D2, E2, G2, M6, X8

MD – NH2, C14, R12, Z6, H12*, T14*, V12*

*Routes operate Saturday only, as scheduled prior to the pandemic. All other routes will operate Saturday and Sunday.

Service adjustments will be implemented to improve reliability on the following routes (check timetables for schedule information):

DC – 30N, 30S, 31, 33, 32, 36, 80, B2, D6, P6, 52, 90, 96, S2, S9, X2

MD – 89M, A12, D12, D13, D14, C4, C29, Z7

VA – 2B, 10A, 22A 38B, TAGS

As of January 4, 2021, TAGS service (Routes S80 and S91) is being operated by Fairfax Connector. The new Connector service is named 350/TAGS and 351/TAGS.