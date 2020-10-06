White House lacks clear communication addressing COVID-19 cluster, per DC Mayor

President Donald Trump stands on the balcony outside of the Blue Room as returns to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington, after leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md. Trump announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — DC officials say they have been unable to get a clear response from the White House after the President, First Lady, Press Secretary, and several other staffers have tested positive for COVID-19.

DC Health is responsible for residents who live in the District. The White House has its own protocols they follow, despite being located within Washington, D.C.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday in a press conference they have reached out to the White House on “different levels, a political level, and a public health level.”

Mayor Bowser said a member from the DC’s Department of Health has experienced a lack of communication from the White House. However, Mayor Bowser said they will continue to reach out.

“We are concerned about the spread of COVID-19 period,” said Mayor Bowser. “We are especially concerned with people following scientifically justified protocol to contain the spread of the virus. And that is for DC residents. That is for DC workers and that is also for people who our own federal properties including the White House.”

Several lawmakers representing Virginia, Maryland, and the District of Columbia have released a joint statement, demanding answers as several people tested positive after interactions at the White House.

The lawmakers argue that the recent spike has put their constituents who work in the White House at risk for contracting the virus and spreading it to their communities throughout the Capital Region.

DC reported over 100 new coronavirus cases Monday.

