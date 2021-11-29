White House Christmas theme is announced

A Marine White House Military social aide holds the door to the East Wing entrance of the White House during a press preview of the White House holiday decorations, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The theme for President Biden’s first White House Christmas was announced on Monday. The chosen theme is called “Gifts from the Heart.” Historically, the first lady decides the theme and decorates the house.

Dr. Jill Biden’s office released that more than 100 volunteers spent Thanksgiving week decorating. The decorations include 41 Christmas trees, 6,000 feet of ribbon and more than 10,000 ornaments. There are a total of 25 wreaths on the north and south sides of the White House, and 79,000 lights are being used on the holiday displays.

A gingerbread White House also recognizes front-line workers. The 18-foot-tall Christmas tree celebrates peace and unity, according to the White House.

Plans for the decorations began around the end of May, and the first lady’s Communication’s Director, Elizabeth Alexander, said she was “very involved” in the plans.

