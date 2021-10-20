White House 360 Virtual Tour adds Halloween scavenger hunt through November

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The White House Historical Association (WHHA) has added a Halloween scavenger hunt to the White House 360 Virtual Tour. The 360 virtual tour has been offered since 2020.

The tour shows all of the public spaces that someone would see on an in-person tour, and throughout each room there are spots that people can click on to read or watch videos giving facts. For the spooky tour, there are fact bubbles related to Halloween, White House ghost stories and ways that past First Families used the space to celebrate the holiday.

While on the self-guided tour, a google form worksheet can be filled out for the scavenger hunt portion. Five winners who submit the form will be chosen to get a special White House Historical Association gift basket.

Samantha Hunter-Gibbs, the director of K-12 education with WHHA, said, “Every American can find something to relate to or a connection they can make in their own lives to any or multiple stories in White House history, really. So, by getting these stories out there, we’re really encouraging people to connect and feel like they have a stake and belonging within this idea of the People’s House.”

To be entered for a gift basket, fill out the scavenger hunt google sheet by Nov. 1.

Throughout the year, the 360-degree virtual tour will have multiple versions that will have fun facts relating to the time of year.

You can take the tour through the White House Experience app or at whitehousehistory.org.