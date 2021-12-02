West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito introduces legislation to block undocumented immigrants from receiving federal legal settlements

In this Nov. 19, 2019 file photo, asylum seekers from Central America and Cuba follow an Immigration and Customs Enforcement guard into the Richard C. White Federal Building in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio, File)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R) introduced legislation on Thursday to prevent undocumented immigrants from receiving federal dollars through certain legal settlements.

The bill, labeled as the “Protect American Taxpayer Dollars from Illegal Immigration Act” (authored by Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC)), comes as a response to the Biden Administration’s possible plans to reimburse families that were separated at the border by former Trump-era policies. If the president’s plan were approved, each affected person would be eligible for a $450,000 settlement.

“Under any circumstance, rewarding illegal immigrants with cash handouts is unacceptable, let alone in President Biden’s inflation economy when millions of Americans are struggling to make ends meet,” said Sen. Capito.

“We’ve already seen the Biden administration create a border crisis by halting construction of the border wall, ending the effective Remain in Mexico policy, and reversing key asylum restrictions. This mind-boggling new proposal of paying illegal immigrants up to $450,000 each is another backwards move that will further incentivize people to continue breaking our immigration laws in record numbers. We cannot allow this to happen.”