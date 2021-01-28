West Virginia senator criticizes Biden’s climate plan

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — President Joe Biden’s recent executive orders faced scrutiny from a West Virginia senator on Thursday. Senator Shelley Moore Capito took to the floor to share her disapproval of the climate plan.

Included in Biden’s climate executive order is the suspension of new leases for natural gas and oil development on public land. West Virginia’s economy relies heavily on its oil and coal industry, which stands directly at odds with Biden’s vision for the future of energy.

“This is a deeply personal issue for me because I’ve lived through this. I’ve seen this playbook before,” said Senator Capito. “I remember the utterly unachievable regulatory requirements that Gina McCarthy created in her positions at the EPA that decimated my state. I remember the thousands of jobs lost — and still lost — and the hopelessness and the succeeding opioid epidemic that followed.”

Senator Capito also said she feels that key players were left out of Biden’s decision-making, and said Biden is already folding on his promises of bipartisanship.