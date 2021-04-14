West Virginia Senator Capito comments on Biden’s infrastructure plan

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — President Joe Biden’s proposed $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan has been met with some resistance by lawmakers who disagree with his ideas for how to pay for it.

Among Biden’s suggestions was a corporate tax hike, an increase in income taxes for the nation’s top earners and an increase in the federal government’s gas tax. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), a member of Congress’s Highway Trust Fund Committee (an area that will play a major role in the infrastructure plan), gave her opinion on the payment options.

“President Biden has proposed a type of pay that I cautioned against in the past,” said Capito. “I am concerned about the effect that the tax increases proposed by the administration will have on our nation’s growth.”

West Virginia’s other senator, Democrat Joe Manchin, also is not entirely on board with Biden. Both senators are working to find common ground with the president.