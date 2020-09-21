West Virginia added to DC’s list of high-risk states requiring self-quarantine if traveling to DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — DC Health says a 70-year-old woman has become the District’s 621st death related to COVID-19. As of Sunday, 23 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported.

14,978 people in Washington, D.C. have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The District has added five states to its high-risk list, where the seven-day moving average of daily new COVID-19 cases is ten or more per 100,000 persons, according to DC Health.

West Virginia, Delaware, Alaska, Arizona, and Wyoming were added to the list. That means anyone traveling to DC from those states, or states already on the list, must self-quarantine for 14 days from the time they arrive in the District. California, Hawaii, and Ohio were removed from the list.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is expected to hold a news conference around 11 a.m. Monday. The event will be streamed live in the player above.

Below is the complete list of states on DC’s high-risk list, requiring self-quarantine for 14 days when they arrive in the District. The applies to people traveling for non-essential purposes. Travel between Maryland, Virginia, and DC is exempt from this order.

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

