Web-based portal gives DC residents quick, free access to COVID-19 vaccination records

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C.’s health department has launched a web-based portal so residents can access their COVID-19 vaccination records easily and free of charge.

Users can print official copies of their vaccination records, which will be accepted by places that require proof of immunization. Users can also access their dependents’ records if they’re under the age of 18.

MyIR requires a 2-step verification process for extra security. If you’re a District resident and you were vaccinated in a different jurisdiction, DC Health says there may be a delay in seeing your records within MyIR.

DC Health hopes to expand the portal to include full immunization records and other medical information. MyIR is currently available in the District, Puerto Rico, and in eight states.