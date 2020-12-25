“We have seen a complete 360:” How a D.C. mom has seen growth in her child during virtual learning

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — Zoom bombings, lack of human interaction and falling behind. These are just some of the concerns parents have struggled with this year during virtual learning.

One D.C. mom said despite these challenges, she has seen growth in her children.

At the start of virtual learning back in March, parent Nicole Johnson-Douglas could tell the software and being online constantly wasn’t working for her children.

“I wrote curriculum for what they would accomplish each day because their old school wanted them to just log on to these gaming apps,” she said.

The online classroom setting came with worries about security, an issue for many schools at the start of the pandemic. Elizabeth Laird, Senior Privacy Manager at the Center for Democracy and Technology, says hacking into a Zoom meeting was simple.

“Classes didn’t have passwords, so all you needed was the link,” said Laird.

Johnson-Douglas decided to enroll two of her children at one of D.C.’s new public charter schools, called “I Dream,” for the following school year.

One of the biggest changes she has noticed in the new school is the cyber security. The mom of three would check to see if each chat would ask her for a password.

“I’m that parent that I went as far as to test to make sure it really is password protected,” said Johnson-Douglas.

The school also sends home materials for hands-on learning — a change that has been helping her son, who has a documented disability.

“My son is a very tactile learner, when he’s counting and doing addition, he has counting cubes,” said Johnson-Douglas.

However, she knows not every child in D.C. has the same opportunity for growth as her children.

“Half of the homes and children do not have internet access, and do not have the support in the home,” said Johnson-Douglas.

Laird agrees, adding that an active debate surrounding whether children should be required to have their camera on can contribute to these divides.

“It’s not best for them for other students to see their home environment and subject them to any kind of stigmatizing or even bullying,” said Laird.

Johnson-Douglas says there has to be a change in the system, to allow these children to experience the success that hers have.